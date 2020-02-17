[scramble-to-keep-track-of-cambodia-cruise-ship-travellers-immediately-after-coronavirus-scenario-described]



FILE Picture: The cruise ship MS Westerdam at dock in the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Tostevin/File Picture

By Clare Baldwin

SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia (Reuters) – Holland The usa Line said it is doing work with governments and health authorities to keep track of travellers who disembarked from its Westerdam cruise ship docked in Cambodia right after an American woman examined positive for coronavirus in Malaysia.

The cruise line, which is owned by cruise large Carnival Corp, mentioned none of the other one,454 passengers and 802 crew have described any signs and symptoms.

“Guests who have presently returned home will be contacted by their area wellbeing division and be supplied additional data,” a assertion from the corporation stated.

Travellers had been cleared to vacation by Cambodian authorities right after wellbeing checks when the cruise ship docked on Thursday. It had used two weeks at sea following getting turned absent by Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines and Thailand.

But on Saturday, Malaysia claimed an American woman who arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Friday on a chartered flight had tested positive for the new coronavirus that has killed much more than 1,700 men and women, the extensive the greater part in China.

The woman’s husband tested detrimental for the coronavirus.

About 137 of the 145 travellers on the chartered flight had currently remaining for other international locations as of Sunday immediately after showing no signals of sickness, Malaysian authorities reported.

Dozens additional of the Westerdam travellers had flown as a result of Thailand and onward to other countries, Thai officers reported.

At minimum 236 passengers and 747 crew stay aboard the vessel off the Cambodian port city of Sihanoukville, Holland America reported. Other individuals have been in inns in Phnom Penh, the funds.

Holland The usa claimed it is doing work with wellbeing officers in Malaysia and Cambodia and experts in the U.S. Centers for Illness Command (CDC) and the Planet Health and fitness Corporation (WHO).

“These experts are doing work with the correct countrywide overall health authorities to look into and adhere to-up with men and women who may perhaps have occur in get in touch with with the visitor,” claimed Dr. Grant Tarling, Main Clinical Officer for Holland The us Line.

Quite a few hundred other passengers who still left the ship are continue to in Cambodia, according to passenger Holley Rauen, a public wellbeing nurse and midwife from Fort Myers, Florida.

“I consider there is 300 People right here at this hotel plus a few hundred from other nations around the world. We will all be examined for the coronavirus right now and tomorrow by the Cambodian Ministry of Health,” Rauen instructed Reuters on Sunday.

“We have no strategy when we get to get residence but Holland America is operating on all of our flight reservations. We have ambassadors from the U.S. Embassy below in Phnom Penh as well as from Australia and other countries to assist people today determine out what to do,” she reported.

(Added reporting by Ebrahim Harris in Kuala Lumpur and Orathai Sriring and Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok Writing by Kay Johnson Enhancing by Lincoln Feast)