[screener-at-los-angeles-airport-tests-optimistic-for-coronavirus]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. officers say a health care screener at the Los Angeles International Airport has contracted the coronavirus.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Stability claims it is unclear if the particular person contracted the virus via their work as a healthcare screener or from local community transmission. The company reported no travelers screened at LAX have tested positive for coronavirus.

The particular person, who is a contractor for the Section of Homeland Safety, is becoming quarantined at house and has gentle indicators.The patient previous labored at the airport on Feb. 21 and began sensation cold-like signs or symptoms on Feb. 29. The patient’s medical professional examined them for coronavirus on March 1.

Officials say the screener wore protecting tools at the airport.

