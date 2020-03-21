Screening times forward but Tracey Leonard is a lot more than up to it

Galway soccer star Tracey Leonard is amongst the 1000’s of well being care gurus in the front line of the battle towards Covid-19.

An outpatient nurse, the Corofin native has been secounded into a role as a tester in UCHG’s generate-as a result of coronavirus clinic, as dreams of successful a to start with national senior medal with the Galway Ladies footballers have been put on maintain for the foreseeable potential.

Leaders of the Lidl National Football League Division 1 as it stands, Galway — who finished runners-up in equally countrywide competitions in 2019 — and Leonard are in the abyss with all athletics groups, with no collective training permitted, though they also have no thought when football will resume.

But 28-12 months-old Leonard has extra significant problems ahead.

For now, she is mostly tests her fellow health care gurus to assure they are match and wholesome to serve the public, but they are all expecting a important spike in their workloads in the coming weeks.

“Our clinic is future doorway to the infectious conditions department, so we’ve been moved above to do testing for Covid-19,” explained Leonard, who captained Galway in the TG4 All-Ireland final very last calendar year.

They have established up a push-by clinic. So significantly we are tests predominantly personnel, but in the subsequent week I’m confident we’ll be looking at the normal general public.

“There is a perception of be concerned all over, but from a health care stage of see, you can only handle so a great deal. The hospital is pretty relaxed at the moment but a lot of persons are expecting a spike in the future 7 days or 10 days.

“In the meantime, we are going from day to day, accomplishing what we can to get ready ourselves.”

Leonard claims she is not frightened by the obstacle she faces each working day.

“We are effectively kitted out with our protective equipment. Hand washing is a essential issue in our line of operate anyway — it is nothing new to us.

“I know I am that little bit youthful way too, so my immunity ought to be a little bit stronger — I’m absolutely sure soccer has served me with that — so the work doesn’t fret me.

“My only issue at the start off was if I experienced anyone aged or unwell at home, but thank God they are all rather healthy. I even now dwell at property and my parents ended up thoroughly supportive. Their outlook is the identical as mine.

In the job I’m in I can support out and I can permit other well being treatment pros with the screening and make absolutely sure they are alright to work. There is a serious position pleasure in that.

“I am on the other aspect of it carrying out the check, but we can imagine how nerve-wracking it need to be for the folks remaining analyzed and then for a working day or two when you are ready for effects to occur again. All the health care staff want to get back again to get the job done and enjoy their component.”

The one particular optimistic from the outbreak has been the time afforded to family members to invest jointly, and she states observing additional of her mothers and fathers and brother Jason — a the latest triple All-Ireland winner with Corofin — has assisted.

“It is surreal, sometimes you consider you are dreaming. Then you realise it is authentic everyday living. But football has been put on the again burner with all the things which is likely on.

“But from time to time these issues in lifestyle could be very good for us. It presents us all some time to get to know our siblings a bit superior.

“Sometimes things work out for the much better there are positives from all the things. We’ll expend more time alongside one another as a family members than normal and that is excellent. Our lives had gotten so active and we didn’t have time to do that.

Now you can’t go anyplace so you have time to be with your spouse and children.