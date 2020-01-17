Screenings to detect new corona viruses are beginning at three US airports

The international airports pictured in New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles will carry out a local health check-up for passengers arriving from the Chinese province of Wuhan starting Friday. The screens are said to detect the coronavirus virus that killed two people in China, the centers for disease control and prevention said. File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

January 17 (UPI) – Investigations into the detection of a new coronavirus strain from China will begin on Friday at three US airports. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this.

Travelers from Wuhan, a Chinese province in the interior, are examined for symptoms at international airports in San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles. The CDC will employ approximately 100 people at the airports to expand the existing staff at the CDC quarantine stations.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security for Customs and Border Protection will conduct improved health screening to detect sick travelers traveling to the United States on direct or connecting flights from Wuhan, China,” says a statement on Friday. “This activity is in response to an outbreak in China caused by a novel corona virus (2019 nCoV). Cases have been exported to Thailand and Japan.”

The cases in Thailand and Japan involve travelers from Wuhan where two people have died and at least 40 others have contracted the virus. While most of the incidents involve patients who are connected to a large seafood and animal market in Wuhan, some patients have not been exposed to the market, suggesting that the virus has spread personally. The market has been closed since January 1st.

“According to the current state of knowledge, the risk for the American public from 2019-nCoV is currently estimated to be low”, said the statement on Friday. Nevertheless, CDC takes proactive precautions. ‘

The disease has been identified as a new coronavirus infection that, according to the World Health Organization, is similar to the severe acute respiratory syndrome virus, better known as SARS, which killed hundreds of low-quality colds or more serious ones in Hong Kong and mainland China from 2002 to 2003 Lead to symptoms.