Screenshots are revealed by the Facebook iOS app in hidden dark mode

Facebook seems to be working in dark mode to apply for its flagship iOS. WABetaInfo has enabled the hidden setting, which is still under development and is not yet available to public or beta users.

The 9to5Mac followed suit, and their screenshots suggest that Facebook is targeting a theme that is closer to grayscale than the true blacks used for Apple’s iOS 13 in dark mode. Facebook offers a similar theme in its Android app.

It’s not clear why Facebook prefers the grayscale theme, as this negates the potential energy-saving benefits of dark mode for OLED iPhones (pixels on the OLED panel are fed separately and true black pixels remain inactive).

Nevertheless, the alternative new look should be lighter on the eyes when viewed in a dark environment. According to WABetaInfo, the function can be turned on and off manually, or set to configure based on the device’s system settings.

Some user interface elements still need to be worked on to make the interface uniform in dark mode, and there is no question of Facebook launching a feature that may change in the meantime. Facebook Messenger got its own dark way in April 2019. Last month, Facebook began introducing the optional dark mode for users entering the social network from the social browser.

Best stories

Supposedly ready to launch new AirPods, possibly next month

Jon Prosser, according to YouTube’s Page Front Tech technique, is ready to announce the new generation of AirPods reportedly announced at Apple’s rumored event in March. Prosser believes the new AirPods could launch next month, although its timing is still uncertain.

It is currently unclear which new features of Apple’s next-generation AirPods will sport. One…

Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Show slimmer design, smaller closures, LiDAR camera and more

The YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they claim Apple has not released so far in its “iPhone 12 Pro Max,” a demonstration based on allegedly leaked CAD designs.

The most important thing about CADs is that they line up with rumors that Apple’s new iPhone will take a lot of design guidance from the iPad Pro. The sketches show a square stainless steel frame …

Apple is sharing the new floating iPad Pro’s video-enhanced magic keyboard

Apple today shared a new ad called “Float” highlighting the new 2020 iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard. The video of a colorful hummingbird flies on the same color iPad Pro display that comes with the Magic Keyboard.

The humming and floating of the hummingbird refers to the fit of the Magic Keyboard, which “floats” above the keyboard and has a magnetic connector …

Allegedly leaked ‘iPhone 12’ Schematics Show speaker, integrated into the frame to achieve a slimmer degree

Jon Prosser, a Twitter messenger, shared an image that appears to be Apple’s unpublished “iPhone 12” sketch, showing a smaller notch than what is currently found on iPhones with a face ID.

The first image looks like a CAD illustration photo that was occasionally leaked by Apple’s shipping partners. The second image seems to be based on the first sketch and draws the …

The first magic keyboard for iPad Pro Hands-On videos appears online

The first magic keyboard for iPad Pro orders started for customers ahead of schedule, and some posted hands-on videos online. Two iPad Pro users have posted seven videos online so far that provide a first insight into the iPad Pro’s new Magic Keyboard.

The first video was released in Thai showing the fucking experience of Magic Keyboard. Other videos …

Launch of the Sony 2020 LED and OLED TV series with support for HomeKit and AirPlay 2

Sony today announced the pricing and availability of its new 2020 LED and OLED TVs, which it announced at CES in January to support AirPlay 2. Selected Sony TVs will receive the Apple TV app sometime in 2020, but Sony has yet to confirm it. start date.

Several new televisions are available from Sony, all of which support the Apple HomeKit platform and AirPlay 2. …

The iPhone SE Plus has been postponed until the second half of 2021

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple may postpone the larger version of the new low-cost iPhone SE until the second half of 2021.

In an earlier note, Kuo said Apple is working on an “iPhone SE Plus” that will be released in the first half of 2021, but now thinks Apple will “likely postpone” this new model later, in 2021. The current iPhone SE has predicted that Apple …

Lower-priced 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad models announce second half of 2020

Apple plans to introduce a 23-inch iMac in the second half of 2020, with mass production starting in the third or fourth quarter, according to a China Times report noticed by Mac Otakara. Apple is likely to achieve this screen size by simply reducing the front panel thickness of the current 21.5-inch iMac.

According to the report, the new iMac has many lower-priced …

. (TagsToTranslate) Facebook