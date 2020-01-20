Screwball member Hostyle died at the age of 47

Hostyle, a founding member of the New York hip-hop group Screwball in Queens, has passed away. R.A. The Rugged Man, Cormega, and other Frederick Ivey co-workers have acknowledged his death. He was said to be 47 years old. His cause of death had not yet been released at that time.

With roots from the 1980s, Screwball achieved its greatest recognition in 2000 with Y2K: The Album. Released by Tommy Boy Records / Hydra Entertainment, the album by Hostyle, Blaq Poet and KL was produced by DJ Premier, Marley Marl, Godfather Don and Pete Rock. Among the singles were the controversial “Who Shot Rudy?” And the festive “H-O-S-T-Y-L-E” released as a video. Two more group albums followed.

Hostyle also released a solo LP in 2004, One Eyed Maniac. In addition to Screwball, R.A. The Rugged Man and Big Noyd. Hostyle also appeared on albums by Mobb Deep, Beatnuts, DJ Muggs, Molemen and “Mega.

Damn … the worst news ever. I just found out that my SCREWBALL team HOSTYLE passed away. I was on the phone with Blaq poet, he confirmed. Screwball brought the legendary street anthems. Legendary shit. That was my husband’s rest in peace, my brother. That’s crazy. #QB

– R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) January 20, 2020

Producer and CEO Mike Heron, who ran Screwball and signed it for his Hydra print, shared some memories of the MC.

Hostyle came in and noted it fresh from the hospital after recovering from a gunshot in the jaw he had been hit by an off-duty police officer. He wanted to publish the story. Https://t.co/j1qS9BFaPK

– Mike H. (@mikaelherard) January 20, 2020

KL died of an asthma attack in 2008. Blaq Poet would become one of the early artists of DJ Premier’s Year Round Records label.

