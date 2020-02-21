[sdf-on-diamond-princess-get-a-lot-more-security-soon-after-‘chaos’-assert-in-movie]

The Protection Ministry has bolstered protecting measures for its professional medical personnel on the Diamond Princess, applying a stricter protocol for employing gear on the contaminated cruise ship, Protection Minister Taro Kono reported Friday.

About 50 staffers from the Self-Protection Forces are operating on the vessel to look at the passengers, disinfect cabins and transport sufferers. The ship was quarantined for two months off Yokohama on Feb. five to reduce COVID-19 from spreading in Japan.

These dealing with medication are now demanded to wear masks, gloves, gowns and hair caps, ministry officers reported.

At a news conference, Kono admitted that the Protection Ministry utilized the expectations — which are larger than these in use by overall health ministry officials performing on the vessel — right after viewing a video clip from the ship posted by Dr. Kentaro Iwata of Kobe University Healthcare facility, who joined the disaster-reduction group as a veteran infectious ailment professional.

Kono stated the ministry is not in a posture to choose the validity of Iwata’s claims as the health and fitness ministry is in charge of the quarantine. Friday’s stage was a precaution, he said.

In the movie, Iwata said the situation aboard the ship was “chaotic” and that any one performing within could get contaminated with the most likely fatal virus. The physician reportedly boarded the ship on Tuesday.

“It’s really critical to guarantee that all of the SDF staff will arrive again with out getting contaminated,” Kono mentioned. “That’s why we have utilized better security benchmarks than all those of the health ministry.”