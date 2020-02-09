Sea lions are causing a sensation at the Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Special California sea lions found their way to the Florida State Fair!

Sea lions Kimmy, Zoey and Syra entertain the masses and pose with fans for an additional fee for photos.

When 8 On Your Side encountered the sea lions, Zoey pounded them in front of the camera.

Marisol Earheart is a sea lion trainer with the show.

“We have three shows a day with our beautiful sea lions,” said Eartheart. “(Zoey is) ready for everyone to come and give her a little kiss.”

Eartheart said her team loves the Florida State Fair. They bring the show to the fair almost every year.

They drive the California sea lions in a tractor-trailer. The sea lions have a large pool in the background.

Marisol said the animals love the Florida weather.

“They love it! They like the sun. They like to chill outside, sleep all day, so they like this weather,” she said.

The Sea Lion Splash Shows take place at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.

LATEST WFLA + HEADLINES: