[seahawks-bolster-super-bowl-prospects-by-signing-3-time-professional-bowler-greg-olsen]

The previous Carolina Panther signed a one particular-year offer for $7 million with the staff

As very first reported by ESPN, veteran limited finish Greg Olsen has agreed to a one particular-calendar year deal to join the Seattle Seahawks as an alternative of retiring to enter the broadcast booth as an analyst.

Olsen, 34, chose to ink the $seven-million deal with the Seahawks following traveling to with the Buffalo Expenses and Washington Redskins.

A longtime Carolina Panther who put in the 1st 4 seasons of his occupation with the Chicago Bears, Olsen has caught 718 passes for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns throughout his 13-year NFL career. Final yr with the Panthers, Olsen experienced 52 catches for 697 yards and two touchdowns.

This aged perfectly.. https://t.co/hHIB4vDuln — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 18, 2020

Although something could materialize, the move absolutely seems to be like it will assist Seattle keep on being in the blend as a Super Bowl contender in the NFC. Mainly relying on a hodgepodge of players at tight close very last time many thanks to injuries, the Seahawks have been however able to go 11-5 and advance to the Divisional Spherical of the playoffs.

Now, with Olsen in the fold, star quarterback Wilson will have a strong red-zone target who can also serve as a test-down alternative when deeper routes to receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are covered.

As of now, the Seahawks (+1800) are the sixth-most favored workforce to earn the Tremendous Bowl driving the Chiefs (+550), 49ers (+700), Ravens (+800), Patriots (+800) and Saints (+1200). In eight seasons with Wilson under center, the Seahawks have under no circumstances finished down below .500 and have designed the playoffs seven periods, winning at least a person sport in six of those people appearances.

In relevant information, veteran restricted conclude Jason Witten, who caught 63 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns in his return from a rocky hiatus as an analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, mentioned he’d like to return to the Dallas Cowboys but is open up to enjoying for another crew.

“I imagine I have to be,” Witten said. “Obviously, I’d really like to end it out listed here, but some of people matters are not in your regulate.”

He’s performed 16 seasons for the Cowboys, a franchise document.

