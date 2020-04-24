Seahawks hold their select, pick Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks sent just one of the surprises of the initially round of the NFL draft by deciding upon Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks with the No. 27 decide on Thursday night.

The shock was in Seattle’s final decision to make a decide in the first spherical without creating moves to acquire added picks later on in the draft. It is the initial time Seattle has made use of its original initial-spherical pick because 2011, when it drafted offensive lineman James Carpenter with the No. 25 selection.

















































While defensive line was thought of the top rated priority for the Seahawks, they as a substitute went with a fast linebacker who led Texas Tech in tackles in 3 of his four seasons in Lubbock. Brooks was a next-group AP All-American past season right after submitting 108 tackles and a few sacks in just 11 commences. Brooks ran a 4.54 40-garden dash at the NFL blend.

The query will be his place in Seattle. The Seahawks are presently established at middle linebacker with All-Pro Bobby Wagner. But veteran K.J. Wright is getting into the closing calendar year of the two-year agreement extension and Seattle’s other starter previous period, Mychal Kendricks, experienced a serious knee injury late in the period.

