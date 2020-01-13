Seahawks running back to Marshawn Lynch are not sure of the future

Loading...

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – Marshawn Lynch made his way into the end zone for two more off-season touchdowns for the Seattle Seahawks, crowning an unexpected bonus chapter that could have ended his NFL career this time.

In Lynch’s typical do-it-his-own-way manner, the 33-year-old run-back after a loss of 28:23 against Seattle in the division round on Sunday evening offered little insight into a short replay interview in his interest in postponing his interest ,

Instead, he used his appearance on the podium deep in Lambeau Field to encourage young league players to be as smart as possible in a league where careers are often short-lived.

“Take care of your body, take care of your chicken and take care of your mentals,” Lynch said.

He probably meant money with chicken. He later used the word “bread”.

“I’m telling you now while you’re in, take care of your bread, and when you’re done, take care of yourself,” said Lynch, who had four out of three touchdowns playing games for the Seahawks after running backs Chris injured Carson and Rashaad Penny called long-time fan and team favorite “Beast Mode”, who played an important role in successive Super Bowl appearances after 2013 and seasons in 2014.

Lynch was out of football for 14 months when he returned to the Seahawks and had two wins before another trip to the big game.

“It was solid,” said Lynch, who had 26 meters on 12 stretches on Sunday. “Pretty solid.”

What about his future?

“I’m not sure,” he said. “Lets see what happens.”

Quarterback Russell Wilson couldn’t help but smile when asked about the reunion.

“He’s a champion. He’s a warrior. He’s a guy I’ve always loved to play with,” said Wilson, adding, “For Marshawn, it meant a lot for us to come back.”

Lynch walked down the hall to personally congratulate Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, his college teammate in Cal in 2004.

“He is one of my all time favorite teammates,” said Rodgers. “He just has an incredible personality and charisma. It’s just fun to be with him. “

The Packers considered trading for Lynch in 2010 just to have it purchased by the Buffalo Seahawks.

“It would have been fun to play together for a few more years, but I have a lot of respect for him in his career,” said Rodgers. “He is one of those transcendent players who is so sympathetic and respected by so many people, and I’m just happy to have been able to play with him for a year.”

