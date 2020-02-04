Seal filmed for the first time in the wild clapping his fins

Although seals are known to smack their fins in captivity, according to researchers, a gray seal was filmed in the wild for the first time.

Ben Burville, a marine biologist at Newcastle University in the UK, filmed a seal clapping its fins underwater near the Farne Islands, an archipelago off the north east coast of England.

The clapping of the seal produced a characteristic “crack”.

Burville tried to capture behavior on film for 17 years before finally succeeding in October 2017.

Scientists believe that seal bulls cause the underwater noise to scare off competitors during the mating season. The loud high frequency tone sends a strong message to other men nearby.

The sound was previously thought to be vocal, but the new video material shows a gray seal clapping its fins to make the sound.

Burville said in a statement that diving with seals was his passion and he believes “he has spent more time underwater with gray seals than anyone in the world.”

He added that this previously invisible behavior made him think about “how much there is still to learn” about the species.

The footage Burville has taken is part of an international study by Monash University, Australia, published on Monday in the journal Marine Mammal Science.

David Hocking, the lead author of the study and a researcher at Monash, said human noise pollution affects whale song and other marine mammal communications.

“Clapping seems to be an important social behavior for seals,” he added, “and anything that bothered them could affect breeding success and survival.”