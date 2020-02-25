[Sean Hannity and Fox News Prime Time Just Received Their Best Scores Ever in February]

February was nevertheless another major information month, setting up with the closing times of the impeachment trial and the Point out of the Union, and coming to an close this 7 days with the South Carolina major. And Fox News continued to definitely dominate its rivals in the ratings — to the position wherever it posted its most significant primetime ratings at any time.

Fox News, according to knowledge from Nielsen, averaged three.five million viewers in primetime via the thirty day period, with Sean Hannity’s nine p.m. program once again successful as the most-watched cable news display. Just as the Fox primetime lineup did as a total, Hannity furthermore experienced his all-time significant in the month of February with an average of 4.30 million viewers and 737,000 in the advertiser coveted grown ups 25-54 demo. A substantial 4.16 million men and women on average viewed Hannity’s lead-in, Tucker Carlson, though 3.65 million typical viewed Laura Ingraham.

Fox Information very easily defeat out its competitors with viewers. MSNBC’s ordinary primetime viewership averaged to 1.78 million in general viewers this thirty day period when CNN averaged 1.005 million sights.

MSNBC did very well in the rankings very last 7 days for the major Democratic debate, and Rachel Maddow has ongoing to guide the relaxation of that network’s programming in the scores.

MSNBC scored greater in the in general rankings than CNN, although CNN these days is celebrating a victory more than MSNBC in overall day viewers in the 25-54 demo (175,000 in the demo to MSNBC’s 159,000). Amongst the noteworthy performers for CNN were being Anderson Cooper (host of the network’s best-rated demonstrate with 1.08 million total and 288,000 in the demo) and Chris Cuomo — who also hit 7 figures in all round viewers with 1.06 million.