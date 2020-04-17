Sean Morrison reelected Cook County GOP chair

Prepare dinner County Republican Social gathering Chairman Sean Morrison was unanimously reelected to a 3rd term at the helm of the local bash by committeemen this 7 days.

Morrison, of Palos Park, was unopposed for a two-12 months expression during the Cook County Republican Central Committee’s County Conference Wednesday night, held via video conferencing. He turned local social gathering chairman in 2016.

















































Morrison has been Cook County commissioner of the 17th District due to the fact 2015. He is also CEO and founder of Alsip-dependent Morrison Safety Corp.















































