The announcement of Sean O’Rourke’s retirement on May 8 will be regretted by fans of his daily program on RTÉ Radio 1 but could be greeted with relief by the public figures he put through the wringer over the years.

After more than three decades as a news anchor, the 64-year-old has earned a reputation not only for his clarity and integrity, but also for his often fierce interview style. An interrogation by O’Rourke has been a rite of passage for Irish politicians – with at least one career that has not survived the ordeal.

But, as his career has shown, O’Rourke has been much more than a Rottweiler on the air. He has always had an eye for detail and a nose for a story, refined during his time as a print journalist, radio and television reporter and, finally, as a long-standing anchor of Radio 1’s News at One . But after replacing Pat Kenny as presenter for the station’s magazine mid-morning in 2013, O’Rourke took a more versatile approach.

Although his transition from journalist to talk radio host was not smooth – by his own admission, the arts were not always his strong point – listening to the spot increased during his tenure, testifying to the both for his professionalism and his unconvincing appeal.

Born in Co Laois in 1955, he comes from a family from education: his father was a professor and his brother Fran was a professor of philosophy at University College Dublin. But from the start, O’Rourke knew he wanted to be a journalist. After leaving school in 1973, he worked for a year at the Connacht Tribune, before studying at University College Galway and then joining the Irish Press in Dublin. His ability was such that he was appointed political correspondent for the newspaper while he was still in his twenties, but in retrospect his suitably honest appreciation was that “I was thrown in too early”.

O’Rourke’s decision to go to RTÉ in 1989 was a clever one. Although he joined as a program editor, he continued to work behind the microphone on the news program This Week. He tasted it for the first time in solid-air games: the late Charles Haughey said to him before an interview: “I’m really going to stick it to you today.”

In 1995, he became a presenter for News at One, the position he is perhaps still most associated with. According to his own estimates, O’Rourke has hosted 5,000 editions of the program, making him a name not only as a tremendously informed news anchor, but also as a formidable interviewer. Rather than adopting the contemptuous and burning approach of BBC Jeremy Paxman, he was naturally courteous, but at times abrupt. But he did not hide his disdain if he believed that the guests were dodging his questions, especially if they were politicians. He could certainly be frank, as when, in 2010, he called Fianna Fáil’s minister Willie O’Dea “hell of a dirty fighter”.

Despite his impressive reputation, it was something surprising when O’Rourke was chosen for the mid-morning show after Pat Kenny defected to Newstalk. Exchanging an aging male presenter for another seemed like a missed opportunity to refresh Radio 1’s programming. And, at least at first, O’Rourke didn’t quite ring at home with some aspects of the program’s broader mission. Today, especially cultural subjects. (Interviewing historian Simon Schama about his history of the Jewish people, O’Rourke sounded like he was talking to a wandering politician, accusingly asking his guest what had taken him so long to start writing the delivered.)

But the more he presented the show, the more comfortable he seemed. He was still as trustworthy and unadorned, but he seemed just as relaxed, humorous, and even enthusiastic when the conversation turned to sports – as was often the case. In addition to being a golf enthusiast, O’Rourke’s passion for GAA has always been there for his audience to hear.

He also showed his empathetic side more often, both in emotionally difficult interviews with victims of violence and in regular mental wellness niches. And if he never really understood how to cover the arts in depth, his pleasure with the musical guests was always evident. As a result, O’Rourke not only maintained the audience he inherited from Kenny, but even increased it. Although the numbers fluctuated, his show would reach an audience well over 300,000.

But it was his mastery of current affairs that remained his greatest strength – his coverage of Brexit was essential – as well as his relentless questioning of public figures. These could be world figures: his 2014 interview with Donald Trump, before his election to the American presidency, was so fiery that the future president would have called O’Rourke later “that a ***** e” . But O’Rourke didn’t always choose the chin strap. Perhaps the most famous interview of his tenure in the Today program came last year, when he presided over the self-immolation of the late Gael TD Maria Bailey in his account of his personal injury trial against a Dublin hotel. Although the host pointed out his inconsistencies in his testimony, the host largely let Bailey do the damage herself.

He pointed out that, for all of O’Rourke’s flawless credentials as a journalist, his career has also relied on his natural talents as a broadcaster. He always seemed comfortable on the air, regardless of how his guests did not always feel the same. His decision to retire on his 65th birthday may be logical, but O’Rourke – knowledgeable but questioning, bossy but kind – will be missed. Not only by the public deploring his reassuring presence at an uncertain time but also by the management of Montrose: O’Rourke will be a difficult act to follow.