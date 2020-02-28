Search at Alayah and Victoria P. Battle versus women of all ages.

%MINIFYHTML61dcccac864fbb0a87b63be586a5236611%
%MINIFYHTML61dcccac864fbb0a87b63be586a5236612%
"How well do the girls in the contest actually know just about every other?" the drama proceeds Females say it all.
The BachelorThe most confusing drama of the year arrived from Alayah and Victoria P., when Victoria said she genuinely failed to know Alayah at all, and Alayah explained they have been quite fantastic pals who even went to Las Vegas together at the time. Peter tried out to get some clarity about the circumstance, but it hardly ever really cleared up, which is just what Females say it all is for.
%MINIFYHTML61dcccac864fbb0a87b63be586a5236613%%MINIFYHTML61dcccac864fbb0a87b63be586a5236614%
ME! News has an exclusive glimpse of his confrontation, in which Alayah reveals how deep this intended friendship is
%MINIFYHTML61dcccac864fbb0a87b63be586a5236615%
%MINIFYHTML61dcccac864fbb0a87b63be586a5236616%
"One of the items we experienced stated right before acquiring into this is hey, you have entire permission to verify me out prior to it destroys me. You have permission to explain to me," says Alayah, pissed off simply because the to start with time she read there The issues about her were Peter and not his friend.
"I consider comprehensive accountability for not executing that," suggests Victoria. "I think what a lot of of us observed is a thing like what I observed, and I am not ideal, and I'm 100% human."
"You ended up crying since you were not heading to do the clearly show without having me a 7 days prior to we began casting, and then, one particular evening prior to I bought there, you took Kelsey to the rest room to convey to her that you have worries for me. Like, excuse me!"
Can you hear that The waves, the tinkling ice, the silent sobs? It is the distant connect with of Bachelor in Paradise, beckoning Victoria P. and Alayah in her tender and sandy hug this summer.
The Bachelor: Women Tells All airs on Monday at 8 p.m., and the close of two evenings airs subsequent week on ABC.