Web optimization In Guk could be starring in a new MBC drama!

On March 4, Sports Kyunghyang described that Seo In Guk would be starring in MBC’s new drama “Smoking Gun” (literal title) as the direct.

Subsequent reports, sources linked to Search engine optimization In Guk clarified, “The casting is not confirmed, and he is in the process of examining the offer you.”

“Smoking Gun” is an espionage action thriller about a former South Korean agent with memory reduction and a North Korean top secret agent who is striving to eliminate him as they have out an powerful chase in buy to stop a terrorism plot. The drama is penned by scriptwriter Park Hye Jin who wrote “The Emperor: Proprietor of the Mask.”

If he accepts the part, Website positioning In Guk will be getting on the role of Kim Do Young, a Countrywide Intelligence Provider analyst who is suspected of committing a criminal offense next his memory decline. In the drama, he will attempt to uncover the truth of the matter guiding the scheme bordering him.

This will be Seo In Guk’s initially drama in two years considering that “The Smile Has Left Your Eyes” if he takes on the challenge, and it would be his to start with MBC drama in 4 many years adhering to “Shopping King Louie” in 2016. Acquiring starred in a lot of hit jobs which includes “Squad 38,” “King of Superior University,” “Master’s Solar,” and “Reply 1997,” viewers are presently highly anticipating his next task.

