Search engine optimisation Ji Hye And Track Seung Heon Share Dinner Jointly As Strangers In Impending Drama

MBC’s future drama “Shall We Eat Evening meal Together?” (literal title) has discovered its to start with stills of Web optimization Ji Hye and Track Seung Heon!

Centered on a webtoon of the identical identify, “Shall We Consume Meal Jointly?” will explain to the love story of a gentleman and a female who have grown jaded about romance just after enduring agonizing heartbreaks. By means of ingesting supper alongside one another, they eventually get well their capability to truly feel emotion and begin to obtain adore above food items.

Tune Seung Heon will be playing Kim Hae Kyung, a psychiatrist and foods psychologist who analyzes men and women by watching them take in and makes use of the unheard of practice of dealing with his sufferers as a result of food and meals. Though he is mild and moderate-mannered when treating his people, he is commonly a prickly character.

Search engine optimisation Ji Hye will be taking on the position of world wide web channel 2N BOX’s PD (manufacturing director) Woo Do Hee, a whimsical and dazzling character who no more time has any emotions when it comes to like immediately after two failed relationship activities. However, she is generally overflowing with energy when it will come to function.

In the newly exposed stills, Kim Hae Kyung and Woo Do Hee are facing each other at a cafe desk. As they share a consume with comfortable smiles on their faces, they give off a warm and heart-fluttering vibe contrasting with the darkness exterior. Despite the fact that the two appear to be getting an standard meal date, they in fact know practically nothing of every other, creating viewers curious to locate out how the two have come to dine with each other.

“Shall We Consume Meal With each other?” will premiere in May as the observe-up to “365: Repeat the 12 months,” which will premiere on March 23.

In the meantime, watch a trailer for “365: Repeat the Year” underneath!

