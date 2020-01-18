Search for driver of a stolen Mercedes after the accident killed a 27-year-old woman in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) – Police are looking for a stolen Mercedes driver who crashed into another car in St. Petersburg on Saturday, killing a 27-year-old woman and injuring a man.
The crash occurred at around 10 a.m. on 9th Avenue South and 40th Street South. Police said a Mercedes driver hit another car and drove off.
The driver of the other car, a man, was seriously injured. His passenger, a 27-year-old woman, died in the hospital.
The intersection at 9th Avenue and 40th Street South remains closed for a few hours while the police investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg police on 893-7780.
