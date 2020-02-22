[Search for lacking Conway woman expands, loved ones asking for far more volunteers to help]

A 61-12 months-outdated Conway girl is nevertheless lacking and Saturday, spouse and children says they’re increasing the research.

Police say Marianne Cecilia Marsh was previous noticed in the vicinity of Birch Lane in the University Forest community outside the house of Conway on Feb. 14, 2020, close to nine a.m.

Marianne has a clinical ailment demanding medication and commonly requires a cane to wander in accordance to the police.

In a Fb put up, Marsh’s daughter claims they are heading to lookup east and west of her community. The family member is inquiring for volunteers to fulfill at 704 Birch Lane in Conway at 9 a.m. Saturday.

They will lookup from 9 a.m. to one p.m. and then get a split.

They will go back again out at two p.m. to research the other location right until six p.m.

The submit asks volunteers to textual content or simply call me 843-455-9692. If volunteers just can’t get by means of, they can also phone Colleen Doyle Brogan at 843-443-7667.

Marsh is close to 5’0” and 105 lbs. She was very last witnessed carrying a burgundy Snuggie/hoodie.

Any person with data is requested to simply call HCPD at 843-248-1520.