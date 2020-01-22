Search for missing British men in the Spanish Isles after the storm

A rescue mission was launched after the disappearance of a Briton during a violent storm in Ibiza.

112 Emergency Spanish helpline said the 25-year-old was riding his motorcycle in the north of the island before disappearing near the Portinatx area of ​​Sant Joan de Labritja.

A spokesman said the police had been alerted by his colleague who had gone to pick him up after the Briton – who was on leave – had not returned from the trip.

The colleague could only find his bike, added the spokesman.

The searches are being carried out on land and at sea by the Guardia Civil, a national police force and the local police, and they suspect that the incident is linked to weather conditions.

The Guardia Civil told the PA news agency that the research has not yet produced “positive results”.

They added that another man, 41, from Spain, was also missing in the Balearic Islands and believed it was related to the weather.

The disappearances occur after storm Gloria hit the Spanish Mediterranean coast, causing rough seas and extremely high waves.

112 Emergency Emergency Alert warned residents on Tuesday that “the storm can make you a sea storm. Don’t stop to watch the waves and stay away from breakwaters, boardwalks and other places where the waves can break near. Find a safe place. ”