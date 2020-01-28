Search for missing crew in Louisiana barge exposed to collision

General picture of the US Coast Guard

LULING, La. (AP) – The search for three men who disappeared on the Mississippi when two barges collided was discontinued, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday evening.

The coast guard said the agency had searched over 835 nautical miles (1,545 kilometers) for the missing seafarers who were on board the RC Creppel, news agencies reported.

According to the Coast Guard, two ships collided near Luling, Louisiana on Sunday morning and temporarily blocked the river from shipping. The RC Creppel towing vessel sank and three crew members were lost. A fourth person on board the ship was rescued by a private boater.

The agency allowed a boat to sail between Destrehan and Hahnville on Monday, although the search for the missing seafarers continued. The search was suspended hours later.

The Coast Guard has not released the names of the missing seafarers.

The RC Creppel pushed two barges loaded with sulfuric acid and the barges disintegrated during the accident. One of these barges was damaged in the incident and is said to have released a small amount of steam into the air, the Coast Guard said.

Officials said the release was secured later and they were not worried about possible health risks.

