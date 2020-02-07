Search for the African American Cemetery in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Florida (WFLA) – Members of the University of South Florida’s Florida Public Archeology Network scan the floor at the Old Curtis Fundamental School, formerly known as the Palmetto Elementary.

She,

and Cardno are looking for clues to the old Greenwood Cemetery from the

1940s.

Pastor Carlton Childs watches the process. He buried relatives in another African American cemetery. Some of the bodies lying there were brought here in one place.

“It does

you feel good in the sense that they can finally recognize it and there can be one

Chance that we can show due respect to our ancestors, ”said Pastor Childs.





The bad thing, he said, is that it should never have come to that point in the first place. So how was it?

Years ago, some people who were buried in Greenwood should move to make room for a park and pool. The fear is that not everyone was.

The property they are looking for is a large piece of land that belongs to both the Pinellas County School District and the city of Clearwater.

“It was a pretty big cemetery. It spans a large chunk of city property along Holt (Avenue) and the parking lot on the other side of Engman Street, a good part of the property the city owns, and the location of the school, ”said Isabel, spokeswoman for Pinellas Schools mascareñas.

The Pinellas County School District and the city of Clearwater share the cost, which is $ 35,496. Regardless of the cost, the NAACP says that the cost to African Americans when corpses are discovered cannot be refunded.

“It’s human inhumanity to human. Here was a group of people who were undervalued and underestimated,” said Zebbie D. Atkinson IV, president of the Upper Clearwater Branch of the NAACP.

If graves are actually found, the next step is to determine what to do with the property. It may take a few days to get the job done and then more time to determine the results.