Hollywood celebrity Ice Dice appreciates the worth of February 24. The hip-hop veteran has arrive ahead to set significant respect on his son’s born day.

Large Information: On Monday, Cube went to Instagram with a birthday shout-out to O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Look at this post on Instagram Delighted Birthday Son. A article shared by Ice Cube (@icecube) on Feb 24, 2020 at seven: 14am PST

Just before You Go: O’Shea also went to his IG site to admit his around-milestone birthday.

Perspective this submit on Instagram Rest In Peace Kobe and Gianna A publish shared by O’Shea Jackson Jr (@osheajacksonjr) on Feb 24, 2020 at 8: 30am PST