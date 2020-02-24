search-on-for-man-who-allegedly-took-picture-up-woman’s-dress-at-brandon-walmart

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man deputies said took a picture up a woman’s dress at a Walmart in Brandon in January.
Deputies said the incident occurred Jan. 31 at the Walmart on 11110 Causeway Blvd. The man reportedly approached the woman from behind and used his cell phone to take a picture up the dress of the woman.
The sheriff’s office said the man left the store shortly after being confronted by the woman. He was seen on surveillance footage leaving in a white Kia Optima with black rims.
The sheriff’s office said the man appears to be between 30-40 years old, 5-feet 7-inches tall, 165 pounds with a goatee and a full beard.
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.
