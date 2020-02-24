Search on for man who allegedly took picture up woman’s dress at Brandon Walmart

By
Nellie McDonald
-
search-on-for-man-who-allegedly-took-picture-up-woman’s-dress-at-brandon-walmart

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man deputies said took a picture up a woman’s dress at a Walmart in Brandon in January.

Deputies said the incident occurred Jan. 31 at the Walmart on 11110 Causeway Blvd. The man reportedly approached the woman from behind and used his cell phone to take a picture up the dress of the woman.

The sheriff’s office said the man left the store shortly after being confronted by the woman. He was seen on surveillance footage leaving in a white Kia Optima with black rims.

The sheriff’s office said the man appears to be between 30-40 years old, 5-feet 7-inches tall, 165 pounds with a goatee and a full beard.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Tampa police arrest robbery suspect following chase

Thumbnail for the video titled

Cigar City ranked #5 on ‘Best Brewers In The World’ list

Thumbnail for the video titled

Father shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled

Drone video appears to show man harassing manatee near Gandy Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled

Search on for man who took picture up woman’s dress at Brandon Walmart

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay fire crews battle Charlotte County fire

Thumbnail for the video titled

Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

Police Investigating after finding woman’s body at Picnic Island Park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75

Thumbnail for the video titled

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss