[search-starts-today-for-possible-lost-graves-at-macdill-air-force-base]

by: Melissa Marino
Posted:
/ Updated:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Could secrets be buried beneath the grounds at MacDill Air Force Base?
That is the question experts will start searching for Tuesday using a team of archaeologists.
A recent survey uncovered a potential African American buried on base.
Starting Tuesday, an archaeological team from New South Associates will survey approximately five acres of land located near the Visitors Center.
The team will consist of two archaeologists, two cadaver dogs, and two K-9 handlers.
They will explore the wooded area and mark any archaeological indications of a cemetery or burial site.
Once the search is complete, the next step will be determined based on the data collected.
“We’re taking our time and we’re making sure we do everything right. We’re hiring experts and we’re really looking at the area so that we can do right by the families if there are folks buried here and do right by them, because that’s what they deserve,” said Lt. Brandon Turner, a MacDill AFB spokesman.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-52 in Pasco County
It Runs In The Family
Tuesday Morning Forecastd
Identity theft victim told to claim crook’s phone charges on income taxes
Ousted CEO and principal of charter school files Federal lawsuit against school district
Man accused of burglarizing $4M St. Petersburg condo owned by pop star Taylor Swift’s father
Family reacts following conviction in murder trial for Florida woman killed on vacation in Costa Rica
Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy ‘Mouth of the South’ Hart talks WrestleMania I
bicyclist hit driver arrested
Mama white rhino ‘chooses name’ of 1-month-old baby at ZooTampa
Random killing update
Trending Stories