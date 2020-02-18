[Search starts today for possible lost graves at MacDill Air Force Base]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[search-starts-today-for-possible-lost-graves-at-macdill-air-force-base]

by: Melissa Marino

Posted:
/ Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Could secrets be buried beneath the grounds at MacDill Air Force Base?

That is the question experts will start searching for Tuesday using a team of archaeologists.

A recent survey uncovered a potential African American buried on base.

Starting Tuesday, an archaeological team from New South Associates will survey approximately five acres of land located near the Visitors Center.

The team will consist of two archaeologists, two cadaver dogs, and two K-9 handlers.

They will explore the wooded area and mark any archaeological indications of a cemetery or burial site.

Once the search is complete, the next step will be determined based on the data collected.

“We’re taking our time and we’re making sure we do everything right. We’re hiring experts and we’re really looking at the area so that we can do right by the families if there are folks buried here and do right by them, because that’s what they deserve,” said Lt. Brandon Turner, a MacDill AFB spokesman.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-52 in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled

It Runs In The Family

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tuesday Morning Forecastd

Thumbnail for the video titled

Identity theft victim told to claim crook’s phone charges on income taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ousted CEO and principal of charter school files Federal lawsuit against school district

Thumbnail for the video titled

Man accused of burglarizing $4M St. Petersburg condo owned by pop star Taylor Swift’s father

Thumbnail for the video titled

Family reacts following conviction in murder trial for Florida woman killed on vacation in Costa Rica

Thumbnail for the video titled

Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy ‘Mouth of the South’ Hart talks WrestleMania I

Thumbnail for the video titled

bicyclist hit driver arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled

Mama white rhino ‘chooses name’ of 1-month-old baby at ZooTampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

Random killing update

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss