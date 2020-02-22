[search-underway-for-car-possibly-connected-to-death-of-17-year-old-in-wimauma]

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a car that may be connected to the death of a 17-year-old in Wimauma this week.
According to deputies, a 2013-15 Chevrolet Malibu was in the area of 9th Street at the time of the shooting and may have witnessed the incident.
“This is yet another tragic situation that has taken the life of a young person far too soon,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “If you have any information, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Any tip could be the one that solves this case.”
Detectives have continued to interview neighbors and anyone who may have witnessed the shooting. The investigation is active and ongoing.
The sheriff’s office says the car in question has two reflectors in the rear bumper and one reflector/brake light in the upper trunk area. The car may also have a front license plate holder or plate and is believed to be in the Wimauma/Ruskin area. If you have seen a car matching this description, you’re asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.
