Search underway for missing jet skier, police say

By
Nellie McDonald
-
PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Port Richey Police Department says they are actively searching for a missing jet skier

Searchers are looking for Cole Torrent of Trinity who posted on Facebook that he was going to take his jet ski out on Tuesday at about 1: 30 p.m.

Other agencies taking part in the search include the U.S. Coast Guard, Pasco County Fire Rescue, and Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission

Port Richey police say Torrent’s friends expressed concern due to storms that passed through western Pasco County on Tuesday afternoon.

Torrent is believed to be riding a 2019 Jet Ski.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates

