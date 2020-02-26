search-underway-for-missing-jet-skier,-police-say

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Port Richey Police Department says they are actively searching for a missing jet skier
Searchers are looking for Cole Torrent of Trinity who posted on Facebook that he was going to take his jet ski out on Tuesday at about 1: 30 p.m.
Other agencies taking part in the search include the U.S. Coast Guard, Pasco County Fire Rescue, and Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission
Port Richey police say Torrent’s friends expressed concern due to storms that passed through western Pasco County on Tuesday afternoon.
Torrent is believed to be riding a 2019 Jet Ski.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates
