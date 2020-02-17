[search-underway-for-suspect-who-shot-and-killed-guy-in-altadena]

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) — A lookup was underway for the individual who shot and killed a gentleman in Altadena on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Altadena station responded to the 600 block of West Figueroa Street soon right after 1 p.m. following getting various phone calls of pictures fired.

The victim was uncovered and transported to the hospital in which he was pronounced useless, according to authorities.

Investigators did not launch a motive for the assault and a description of the suspect was not readily available.

Any person with details is asked to phone the department’s murder bureau at (323) 890-5500.