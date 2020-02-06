Season 2 of “Kingdom” reveals the main poster and the creation date

The premiere of Netflix’s second season of “Kingdom” is only a month away!

“Kingdom” is a zombie sageuk set in the Joseon era. In order to save the people from a plague, Crown Prince Lee Chang (Joo Ji Hoon) returns to the palace to find the source of the disease and uncovers other secrets and plots within the palace. The first season ended with a shocking conclusion, which made viewers eagerly await the second season.

The main poster presents the main characters cornered to the roof while fleeing the zombies which have grown uncontrollably. Dawn breaks after a night of horror, and this is associated with the shocking final scene of the first season, which ended with a huge army of swarming zombies. The legend reads: “Who will be the ones who will make it out alive?” Everyone the character seems annoyed and helpless, exasperating viewers for the intense second season.

The motion art that was published with the poster presents the main figures of the season, including Lee Chang, Seo Bi (Bae Doona), Jo Hak Joo (Ryu Seung Ryong), Moo Young (Kim Sang Ho), Young Shin ( Kim Sung Kyun), Beom Pal (Jeon Suk Ho), The Queen (Kim Hye Joon), Min Chi Rok (Park Byung Eun), and more. The new season will win the hearts of viewers with a thrilling plot of Lee Chang’s brutal journey to Hanyang to find the source of the plague.

The second season of “Kingdom” is scheduled to be released in more than 190 countries worldwide via Netflix on March 13.

While you wait for the premiere, check out the teasers here!

