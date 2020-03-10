Season 3 on Netflix’s My Block is as good as ever

Photo: NetflixTV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

Even in the throes of danger, the careful teenagers of the old Netflix comedy “On My Block” managed the tragedies, their various relationships, and the streets of Freeridge, with a number of security networks. In a way, they have served as a reliable source of comfort for both the characters and their loyal fans: Despite numerous and various threats to leave them for good, Monse (Sierra Capri) always returns to her friendship with Ruby (Jason Genao). ), Caesar (Diego Tinoco) and Camal (Brett Gray). A stoic approach to street politics for a long time, Oscar (Julio Macias) will remain Cesar’s loyal protector in the time of need. Ruby can always turn to Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) to gently relieve her from trauma. The notion that friendship always wins over adversity is irresistibly sweet, but it does not reflect the reality. Change is not only inevitable, it is necessary. Relationships are tested, values ​​change, and the path to personal growth is ultimately linked to insecurities that we must face.

In its third season, On Block shows its viewers a version of Freeridge that surpasses its security net, allowing them to oppose the idea that there might be a more “normal” version than those who actively disinfect young residents. . While it may seem a little unflattering plot points, eight episodes are a product of a huge growth, with season-inspired performances. Despite a clear and sometimes frightening change in the neighborhood we know, the creators of the series Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft continue to balance the extraordinarily harsh conditions and the ever-changing pains.

B +

In the block

Created

Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft

In the lead role

Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia and Julio Macias

Availability

Streaming on Netflix starting March 11th

Format

Half Hour Comedy; the entire third season was under review

The last time we saw a broken quartet of our friends, a group of people hiding in an unmarked minibus jumped into the frame to escape. The three chapters start immediately where we know that the criminal lord and Santos leader Cuchillos (Ada Luz Pla) are taken to the palace. Impressed by the ability to repay the robbery once created, it delivers them with a shocking revelation: The famous gang leader and former flame Lil ‘Ricky is alive and wants Monse, Jamal, Ruby and Caesar to find him. One thing is clear as he travels from his hometown: he is a very cautious leader, probably better than keeping the most secret places between us. So, relying on these smart, but also very lucky, teenagers is a little long, if not a simple excuse to use a new threat. Like Cuchillos, Pla is silent and cold at the right time, but does not allow her to be really dirty and show her the danger. Add to the bizarre sensational developments associated with Kuchillos, and especially given the legacy, there is a missed opportunity to introduce a truly resonant villain.

At the same time, he is the catalyst for a number of key realizations among the group, making some of the strongest speeches we’ve seen so far. Monse, in particular, is facing a loss that reassesses the extent to which the environment affects him emotionally. It is heartfelt with Ruby on the subject as Capri and Genao continue to apply common weakness, demonstrating the growth of both actors and characters. Caesar and Oscar are sending their storms into the air with the return of mostly non-ancestors (Ian Casselberry). His presence, coupled with the impending doom of Cuchillos, weakens the impact of the little power Oscar has had in the last two seasons. The change proves that it is difficult for the older brother, who always holds a crony code for the benefit of Caesar and his team. When confronted with obstacles that cannot be overcome by a single threat – whether it be a new gang, the power of Kuchillos, or a child trauma, we finally see the cracks that have remained invisible to this day. Macias is easily the most rewarding development of the season, proving that the actor is definitely a force to be reckoned with to showcase Oscar’s evolution and innate humanity.

Photo: Netflix

Garcia’s choice to submit to the series on a regular basis continues to pay off in the form of luxury, as the young star has consistently removed Jasmine from the “comic but angry neighbor” origin. As a well-known friend of the group, Jasmine accepted the role of an endless supporter of both Monse and Ruby, regardless of whether she deserved it. The battle with Jamal for leadership among the group (which is always an odd, but own, but thankfully more bizarre journey than picking up a crate bag) is an opportunity for some good relationships to lead the group. Garcia and fellow comedian heavy hitter Gray both continue to demonstrate their skills with the ideal time and physical humor. Probably the best gift on the block is that Jasmine’s gift, despite its wisdom and outdated courage, also reminds listeners that it is a kid who needs guidance. If the show is given the opportunity to go ahead, both Jasmine and Garcia may benefit from additional chances to show a little more weakness. Let her serve the head girl who looks like a shoulder to everyone.

It is difficult to know whether the show even has a chance to do so; Despite being one of the best covered, age-old shows on Netflix, The Ten Block can’t provide the same support as its more supernatural counterparts, making it suspicious every year. Therefore, the inspirational end of this season has a dual finale of the season and series by closing individual story schemes with both authentic and satisfying results. Every quality show deserves to get to the top. Again, it is clear that Freeridge has more stories to tell. And we must really listen.

. (tags) In My Block (T) Netflix