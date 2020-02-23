season’s-cold-similar-death-depend-rises-to-32-with-demise-described-in-englewood

The Prepare dinner County health-related examiner’s place of work has verified one more death similar to cold temperature, bringing the season’s rely to 32.

The loss of life took place Jan. 23, but autopsy outcomes ended up declared Sunday. The 36-yr-aged man died in Englewood.

He died of a heroin, fentanyl and cocaine overdose, with the chilly getting a contributing factor, the professional medical examiner’s place of work reported.

The instances of his demise continue being mysterious.

Previous season, 60 chilly-linked deaths have been reported in Cook dinner County among Sept. 14, 2018, and May 23, 2019.