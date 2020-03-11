Seattle Community Universities closing for two months thanks to coronavirus outbreak

March 11, 2020 12:47 PM

Posted: March 11, 2020 12:47 PM

SEATTLE, Clean. — All Seattle Community Universities will be closed for the up coming two months as a end result of the COVID-19 outbreak, officials stated Wednesday.

The announcement arrived soon soon after Governor Jay Inslee explained districts across the point out must get ready for prospective closures. He stated the districts must begin contingency options that involve producing a way for students who rely on college meals to continue on possessing entry to those people products and services.

Inslee mentioned that little ones are fairly no cost of severe disease associated for coronavirus, but did say that they have the ability of transmitting the ailment.

On Wednesday, Inslee imposed a ban on community gatherings and eventes of additional than 250 men and women in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties to curb the unfold of the new coronavirus. That ban has not been extended to locations outside the house of those people 3 counties, but the governor claimed it could happen must the virus proceed to distribute.

