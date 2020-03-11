Seattle Mariners hunting to relocate Opening Working day next Inslee’s massive gatherings ban

March 11, 2020 11:33 AM

SEATTLE, Clean.– The Mariners are on the lookout to relocate their residence series in opposition to the Texas Rangers and the Minnesota Twins adhering to Washington Point out Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement banning gatherings over 250 people in King, Snohomish, and Pierce Counties.

Many solutions are on the table, such as playing the game titles at their spring schooling complex in Peoria, Arizona.

The crew introduced that season ticket holders, group purchasers and suite holders will receive credit for relocated online games.

Also, single-match tickets bought directly from the Seattle Mariners will be refunded in whole.

A lot more information will be introduced straight to ticket purchasers by using email by March 14.

The Mariners are slated to open their 2020 campaign in opposition to AL-West foe Texas Rangers on March 26 at a yet to be established place.

