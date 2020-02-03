Seattle Mariners Ink Pitcher Marco Gonzales extended by four years

February 3 (UPI) – The Seattle Mariners have signed left-hander Marco Gonzales for a four-year contract extension, the team said on Monday.

The expansion, which begins in 2021, includes a club option for 2025, the team said. League sources told The Athletic that Gonzales’ four-year contract was worth $ 30 million.

“Since joining the Mariners, Marco has been a model of consistency that has been tacitly one of the most productive launchers in the AL,” said Mariners director general Jerry Dipoto in a statement Monday. “His presence, competitiveness, preparation and leadership make him an important part of our future.”

Gonzales started his third full season with the Mariners and came to Seattle in 2017 after being traded by the St. Louis Cardinals. According to Spotrac, he should make $ 1.9 million deal this year in the last season of his two-year season.

“This is really an exciting day for me and my family,” said Gonzales. “We consider the city of Seattle to be our home and it is a dream to be welcomed with such open arms by the Mariner organization and fans, and now this contract has been fulfilled. This organization has the vision of winning a championship , and it’s me. ” honored to be part of their plans.

“It will only motivate me and the passion with which I have to compete and win. I do not take their commitment lightly and will always represent this team and this city with honor and pride.”

Gonzales has had the best season of his MLB career. In the 2019 season, he campaigned for the start in the American League with 34 starts and finished fifth with 16 wins.

Gonzales, 27, also had a career best of 3.99 ERA and had career highs last season in terms of starts, innings (203) and strikeouts (147).