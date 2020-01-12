Seattle Seahawks 23-28 Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers slows down Russell Wilson

Loading...

% MINIFYHTMLa8cdc4c197c3ec5420f1e0cbca3257fb9%

% MINIFYHTMLa8cdc4c197c3ec5420f1e0cbca3257fb10%

% MINIFYHTMLa8cdc4c197c3ec5420f1e0cbca3257fb11%

% MINIFYHTMLa8cdc4c197c3ec5420f1e0cbca3257fb12%

05:18

Highlights of the Seattle Seahawks clash with the Green Bay Packers in their NFC division game in the NFL.

Highlights of the Seattle Seahawks clash with the Green Bay Packers in their NFC division game in the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers resisted a fight by the Seattle Seahawks in the second half to win their 28-23 division round collision and book a trip to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game next Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers completed 16 of 27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns for Davante Adams, who had eight receptions for a 160-yard, late-season record.

The first of those touchdowns, a 20-meter strike, came into the first possession of the game, while Aaron Jones, who won 62 yards on 21 run, also ran a few scores and watched the Packers stretching to a 21 – 3 part-time benefit.

But Russell Wilson led the Seahawks back in the second half, finishing 21 of 31 for 277-yard passes and a touchdown, while adding 64 yards on seven carry’s eventually became his best runner.

Marshawn Lynch registered only 26 yards on the ground with 12 carry’s, but ran for the first of two scores in the first Seattle series of the second half to reduce the deficit, only for Adams to get a 40-yard touchdown pass of Rodgers in the next possession of the Packers to take the lead to 18 points.

1:30 Aaron Rodgers said the Packers have ended the game the right way and think the two best NFC teams have reached the championship round.

Aaron Rodgers said the Packers have correctly ended the game and believes the two best NFC teams have reached the championship round.

But Seattle returned. Tyler Lockett, who had nine receptions for 136 yards and one score at night, awarded a 12-play, 84-yard course with a seven-yard touchdown reception.

Then, after forcing a triple out of Green Bay, the Seahawks made three consecutive scores to start the second half, when Lynch again rumbled from the bottom of the goal line. However, a failed two-point conversion attempt left the score at 28-23 with about 10 minutes left to play.

After another eviction from Green Bay, the Seahawks took control of their own 23-yard line with just under five of those remaining minutes and after a first attempt, Wilson was crucially fired by Preston Smith on the third attempt. , leaving them in the room and 11.

They would not pick up the ball. Green Bay successfully closed the clock with two critical conversions on Rodgers’ third attempt: he first found Adams again for 32 yards, then hit former Seahawk Jimmy Graham for nine yards and the first to secure the game.

The number 2 placed Packers will now visit the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-8 in the same game early in the season.