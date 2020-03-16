Seb Received A Fucking MAFS Tattoo & Twitter Has Dropped All Faith In Humanity

Very well, nicely, perfectly, would you glimpse at the time. It’s MAFS o’clock and as we get nearer to the year finale, it’s finding so spicy it is in fact burning my mouth.

It is bridal property stays tonight, which is always a juicy time. But I’m not even likely to give you a recap of the episode tonight, you can study our amazing Style Editor Mel’s ideas on it since I have one assumed, and one particular imagined only.

WHAT?!

Seb and Lizzie (AKA my new favourite few) were being on a day in Newcastle (best metropolis in Australia) and in definitely wild news, he received a fucking TATTOO.

Sure. A TATTOO.

No. Not just ANY tattoo. He obtained fucking #MAFS on his TOES.

Seb: “A tattoo’s a critical motivation!”

Also Seb: *lets go with #MAFS”#MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia pic.twitter.com/jIU5mtZMxF

— The Purity Of Evil (@ThePurityOfEvil) March 16, 2020

Very little says adore like a tattoo…

On the bottom of your foot?#MAFS

— Dan (@pl8spin) March 16, 2020

I simply can’t.

What an totally shithouse tattoo that was.#mafs #mafsAu #MAFSAustralia

— MDS (@leighoneills) March 16, 2020

This is the dumbest choice we’ve found on this display to date, and which is declaring something due to the fact they’re all fucking mad.

We have all noticed Johnny Depp’s Winona Eternally tattoo that grew to become Wino Forever put up-split from Winona Ryder. If you can have tattoo regret about Winona Fucking (real middle name) Ryder, you will certainly have it when you get MAFS on your toes.

Seb thinks he is on spring crack. A tattoo is everlasting. #MAFSAU #MAFS

— ???????????????????? (@wosaurus) March 16, 2020

Seb’s tattoo. What a fucking fuck bag #mafs #mafsau

— Zoe Moon (@MissZoeLaLa) March 16, 2020

Some supporters are persuaded this was a little bit of weak kind on Lizzie’s behalf, you know, since tattoos are pretty much always a lot more permanent than truth Tv interactions.

Guilting another person to get a tattoo…always a fantastic plan. #MAFS

— Joey (@jojoeyjo9) March 16, 2020

NOPE NO Anticipating and pressuring somebody into a tattoo is fucking bullshit. Lizzie is hereby cancelled. #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/AP5S5EZG1O

— Courtney (@thatwitchx) March 16, 2020

We’re not in this article for the tattoo-force.

You simply cannot significantly stress a person into obtaining a tattoo. Which is awful #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/JXMKx75A6X

— Jodie (@jodielongton) March 16, 2020

But in Lizzie’s defence, Toy Story kinda cemented the idea that foot tattoos were a signal of adore.

Foot tattoo. A intimate gesture 1st premiered on the infamous adore story of Toy Story. #andy #mafs

— Ga Louise McCall (@geemccall) March 16, 2020

Why? Why is this a factor? Why is this allowed? Just… WHY?!

It is his very first tattoo. Are we confident he understands they’re permanent?

NO SEB!!!!! Tattoos are eternally!!! #MAFS pic.twitter.com/EnK1GWMvHe

— Kath2015DG (@Kath2015DG) March 16, 2020

Oh wait…

Seb is practically weighing up acquiring a tattoo purely for a blow task option. #MAFS

— Mr Evil Breakfast (@evilbreakfast) March 16, 2020

Picture:

Nine / Married At Very first Sight

