[SEBASTIAN BACH: ‘Anyone Is Smarter’ Than Who We Have As President Now]

Sebastian Bach suggests that any presidential candidate is “smarter” than Donald Trump.

The former SKID ROW singer produced the comment when responding to a problem from a Twitter follower about his “honest views on Bernie Sanders,” an early preferred for the Democratic nomination.

“My trustworthy feelings are that voting for an real politician to be a politician will always be superior than voting for a reality Tv show host to be a politician,” Bach wrote. “I would like somebody like @GavinNewsom would operate but any one is smarter than who we have now”

Bach, who usually criticizes Trump‘s policies, also backed Alex Skolnick immediately after the Testomony guitarist publicly revealed that he will vote for Elizabeth Warren in the New York key.

“Good option @ewarren kicks ass”, Sebastian tweeted.

Very last August, Bach lambasted Trump, Senate Vast majority Chief Mitch McConnell, Vice President Mike Pence and other Republican leaders for their inaction on gun regulation. A month earlier, Bach made headlines when he stated that he “would do a better work” managing the county than Trump.

In a 2018 job interview with TheRecord.com, Sebastian exposed that he voted for Hilary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“I do not have an understanding of how any individual would take a actuality-present host as president rather of a politician,” he claimed. “It can be madness. It can be like starting up a band and your initial display is at Toronto SkyDome. You gotta develop up to it.”

A few several years back, Bach informed New music Injection that points experienced gotten especially bleak in the initially handful of months soon after Trump took business office.

“Properly, considering the fact that Donald Trump turned president, Facebook became not enjoyable for me,” he explained. “Every single headline sucks, every little thing sucks and I get to the position the place I are not able to take it! All of that news, regularly, working day right after day, 7 days after 7 days, it gets me down and it will get me in a undesirable mood.

“I don’t know about everyone else, but when I read through about nuclear war, I come across it difficult to get on with my day,” he extra. “I assumed we got rid of that nuclear war discussion in the ’70s! It will get [me] very unfortunate and angry at the very same time. Climate modify tends to make me angry. It can make me mad that men and women deny that when the planet is fucked. It will make me furious.”

Sebastian a short while ago verified that he was in the process of generating the follow-up to his 2014 album “Give ‘Em Hell”.

