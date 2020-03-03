[SEBASTIAN BACH Receives Cake Smashed In His Confront By ROGER DALTREY (Video clip)]

On his 76th birthday, THE WHO frontman Roger Daltrey was introduced with a birthday cake by Sebastian Bach on the Rock Legends Cruise VIII on board the cruise ship Independence Of The Seas. Following buying up the cake with both of those his arms, Daltrey proceeded to smash it in Bach‘s deal with (see video clip beneath).

The former SKID ROW singer appeared to chuckle off the episode, telling the famous rocker: “If you were not Roger Daltrey, this would be a unique condition. I appreciate you. Do we love this person or what?”

Roger, for his aspect, said that he “did consider to warn” Sebastian that “THE WHO and cakes, or something to do with THE WHO and cakes, do not mix.”

When Daltrey celebrated his 75th birthday past yr, Bach shared a image of him with THE WHO singer on Instagram and wrote in an accompanying concept: “I was blessed sufficient to meet up with Roger on the Rock Legends Cruise and was released to the Person by none other than one of the greatest drummers of all time, Artimus Pyle of LYNYRD SKYNYRD.

“Roger is a entire inspiration to each musician. As on this entire Cruise, there had been no tapes, no backing tracks, each band was all dwell all real all the time. With Roger foremost the way! He sang correctly and was a Learn with the mic swinging which designed me nostalgic haha!

“When @artimuspyleband launched me to Roger he stated ‘you know, I failed to realize how tall Sebastian was before I met him!’ Roger stated ‘yeah, it really is a criminal offense isn’t really it’ I mentioned to Roger ‘I like you so a lot gentleman! I adore your SCREAMS!’ He laughed and explained ‘well, my balls absolutely sure will not!'”

This year’s Rock Legends Cruise VIII shipped out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on February 27 and returned March two, right after visiting Grand Cayman.