Sebastian Stan teased “The Falcon and Winter Soldier” “felt like a movie”

With the last few weeks gone by before wrapping up the Marvel Falcon series and the Disney + Winter Soldier series, production has been deactivated as a result of the porn virus epidemic. Although a deadline remains in limbo, Sebastian Stan teased what would make the Falcon and Winter Soldier hold fans as they pull off more news. “In many ways, it felt like a movie,” revealed the actor who plays Bucky Barnes in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “What I loved about it was that, Tony, it was in the same world as Captain America: The Winter Soldier was. It was one of my favorite experiences I’ve ever had.”

Emphasizing that “they still have things to do,” Stan explained that filming the series more like a movie than a TV show allowed producers to keep a sense that they can remember for MCU enthusiasts, while also “getting a lot more mileage” to delve into character stories. Of course there will be plenty of massive and massive action scenes mixed with a deep focus on character

“We can put them in situations we have never been able to put before, because you now have six hours as opposed to two,” he added. “That’s what’s really exciting about it.”

Jesse Grant / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Originally slated to premiere this fall, the Disney + series introduces the Avengers location for 2019: Endgame has stopped with Falcon, also called Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie), inheriting Cap icon Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Stan said viewers will have to wait until they see the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, to gain insight into why Bucky’s best friend chose Sam on his face and how that decision is made. The actor has his own interpretation of Steve and Bokie’s final moments in Endgame.

“Steve tells Bucky, ‘You’re going to do this, too. I’m not going to put this on you. We’re both going to live our lives – the life we ​​took back from the 1940s when we recruited,'” Stan added to THR. “So, this is where I felt they were at the end of the movie. I don’t think there is any desire or conflicting thoughts about taking that mantle. Sam, to me, has always been the clear man to take this mantle for many reasons, which also come with so many suitcases that are being explored in the show. . ”