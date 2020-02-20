[SEC announces program for 2020 Soccer Media Days]

The Southeastern Conference currently introduced its once-a-year soccer media days will take position July 13-16, returning to the Faculty Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center, which also hosted the occasion in 2018.

A additional in-depth day-to-day routine with entire tv details, rotational breakdown and scholar-athletes attending will be obtainable prior to the event in early July.

The SEC Network and ESPN will once once more be on internet site to carry the four-working day party to a national audience.

Names under are outlined alphabetically by school and not an indicator of precise order of physical appearance. Daily rotations and periods will be determined and released at a later on date.

2020 SEC Soccer MEDIA Days Timetable

MONDAY, July 13

Florida – Dan Mullen

LSU – Ed Orgeron

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

TUESDAY, July 14

Ga – Kirby Sensible

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Vanderbilt – Derek Mason

WEDNESDAY, July 15

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt

THURSDAY, July 16

Auburn – Gus Malzahn

South Carolina – Will Muschamp

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

Only 7 instances due to the fact 1992 has the SEC Media Days predicted winner proceeded to win the SEC Championship, which includes a few of the final six seasons. Only two times in history, the previous of which was 2018, have both equally the SEC Championship Match contributors and eventual champion been predicted the right way. Out of 260 feasible voters in 2019, LSU acquired three votes to acquire the SEC Championship.