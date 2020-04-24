SEC Breaks Most NFL Draft Topic Records In Round One

AP communication =

The first round of the NFL draft was opened and closed with players at the Southeastern conference. This is a good way to mark a record night in the league.

Fifteen players were selected as football powerhouses on Thursday, defeating the 12 previous marks set at the 2006 Atlantic Coast conference, and matched twice at the SEC [2013, 2017].

The SEC’s most promising harvest to date has been as high as Alabama [4] and LSU [5] players. This is followed by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow reigning at the top, followed by some next level starters.

The league did not allow many players to draft in the first round, including the rest of college football. Oddsmakers listed SEC player over / under at 15.

LSU Cornerback, Christian Fulton, Alabama Safety Xavier McKinney, GA, Dresd Swift and Alabama Cornerback Trevon Diggs did not get off board as expected. They will be picked early in the second round on Friday night.

Georgia was a right tackle when Isaiah Wilson gave the SEC a new record when Tennessee picked him up on the 29th pick. Miami pulled Auburn Cornerback Noiag Binohen to the next league 14. Kansas City finished the first round by drafting an LSU running on Clyde Edwards Heller.

