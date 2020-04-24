SEC Breaks Records For NFL Draft First Round Choice With These Players

Every year there is a debate that college football conferences are the best in the country. In the past two decades, the SEC has been another opponent, with the exception of ACC one or two times.

On Thursday night during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the SEC left doubts. From the pick top and all the way to the last pick of the opening night, from the quarterback to the wide receiver and all positions in defense, the Southeast Conference once declared supremacy.

The SEC produced seven of the top 10 choices and nine of the first 15 choices. In total, the conference boasts 15 first round picks, breaking the old record of 12 by the SEC and ACC.

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow was the overall No. 1 pick by the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, followed by the Georgia attack at No. 4 by the New York Giants and Old Alabama quarterback Old Tuagovailoa selected fifth by the Miami Dolphins.

LSU, who won the national championship last season, leads with five choices in the first round. Alabama has four choices, followed by two each from Auburn and Georgia and then each from Florida and South Carolina. LSU had the best choice in the first round and the last choice, namely Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was chosen by the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are the SEC choices in the first round from Thursday night:

1. Cincinnati – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

4. NY Giants – Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

5. Miami – Old Tagovaila, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

9. Jacksonville – CJ Henderson, Florida

10. Cleveland – Jedrick WIlls Jr., OT, Alabama

12. Las Vegas – Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. San Francisco (from Indianapolis) – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

15. Denver – Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

20. Jacksonville (from LA Rams) – K’Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU

22. Minnesota (from Buffalo) – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

28. Baltimore – Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU

29. Tennessee – Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

30. Miami (from Green Bay) – Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

32. Kansas City – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

This is the first round of elections by the conference

SEC – 15

Big Ten – 5

Big 12 – 5

ACC – 3

Pac 12 – 3

West Mountain – 1

The previous record for selection of the first round by a conference was originally 12, set in 2006 by ACC, and bound by the SEC in 2013 and again in 2017. The overall record for choice by one conference was 64, set by the SEC, which could breaking his own record for the next two days.

Jerry Jeudy # 4 from Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates the receipt of his first quarter touchdown against the Clemson Tigers CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi’s Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California.

Photo by Harry How / Getty Images

The Covid-19 crisis, also known as a coronavirus pandemic, forced the NFL to cancel its plans to hold annual conscription directly in Las Vegas, but instead arrested it virtually. Coaches, general managers, scouts, and other personnel from 32 teams spread across the country with their computers, analyze data, and submit their choices.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced all the first rounds Thursday night from the basement of his home in New York.