SEC commissioner Greg Sankey ‘Full steam ahead’ even as coronavirus uncertainty lurks

ATHENS — SEC commissioner Greg Sankey states the league’s yearly media days event is “full steam in advance.”

Sankey did, however, qualify his comment on the Wednesday teleconference.

“Last Thursday morning, I was complete steam forward on scheduling a basketball match and was disrupted,” Sankey mentioned. “So we’re likely to get ready for disruption, but we’re likely to strategy as if, in July, we’ll have the Media Days option as scheduled.”

The SEC Media Times are scheduled to just take position July 13-16 at the School Football Hall of Fame and Omni Resort at CNN heart in Atlanta.

Ga football mentor Kirby Good is scheduled to talk on the next working day of the party, Tuesday. Other coaches scheduled Tuesday are Kentucky mentor Mark Stoops, Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason and Ole Pass up coach Lane Kiffin.

A lot more from Sankey:

• Sankey reiterated his April 15 “re-assessment” day for spring procedures. It’s curious considering on-campus lessons have been canceled the remainder of the spring semester in the wake of White Household guidelines dictating men and women not fulfill in teams of far more than 10. “I’m not likely to be overly optimistic,” he stated.

• Sankey did suggest a modified soccer observe routine immediately after the spring semester could be on the table. “If we’re not in a position to follow more this spring, I’m self-confident that we’ll be searching for chances to make confident our teams our sufficiently geared up heading into the period.”

• SEC spring conferences keep on being tentatively schedule for Could 26-May 29 in Destin, Fla. The league presidents, athletics administrators and football and basketball coaches convene to deal with league difficulties and guidelines changes.

• Sankey discussed college student-athletes are not allowed to work out in campus fat rooms mainly because that would constitute a “public overall health problem.” Sankey pointed out states have shut down general public gyms.“The need to develop group distance is at the heart of that concern,” he mentioned.

• On the issue of expanded eligibility for spring athletics athletes, Sankey said “I really do not assume this is only a senior challenge. All people in our courses, notably, spring sports, had their time disrupted, so my encouragement is we acquire a broad search at what style of opportunities we present heading ahead.”

Sankey reported league athletic administrators will go on to keep day by day teleconference calls. The SEC leaders are closely monitoring and altering to assistance from overall health gurus each day.

