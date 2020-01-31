SEC delivers record $ 44 million payout to UGA, others

Money is falling from the sky in the SEC and the UGA will obviously benefit from it.

On Thursday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced that the league had a record $ 651 million in revenue for its 14 members for the 2018-2019 period, an average payout of $ 44.6 million per school.

That’s a total increase of $ 627.1 million and $ 43.1 million per school in 2017-18.

The SEC’s revenue comes from TV contracts, bowl games, the college football playoff, the SEC football championship, the SEC men’s basketball tournament, NCAA championships and an additional surplus distribution, according to the SEC.

How is it compared to other Power Five conferences? Per that Charleston Post and Jeff Hartsell from Courier, For 2017-2018, the “Big Ten” reportedly distributed an average of more than $ 50 million to each of their 14 member schools, while the ACC “distributed a total of $ 464.7 million for an average distribution of $ 29.5 million to 14 full-time members “.