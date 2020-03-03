sec-in-evaluation:-kentucky-on-best-yet-again-as-regular-period-enters-ultimate-week

Kentucky men’s basketball was the butt of the faculty basketball world’s jokes just after a 67-64 loss in Rupp Arena to Evansville on Nov. 12.

It is crystal clear the Wildcats are no laughing subject now.

With a 73-66 get in Lexington over then-No. 15 Auburn on Saturday, then-No. eight Kentucky clinched the outright Southeastern Meeting normal-year title for the sixth time in mentor John Calipari’s tenure.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi now has United kingdom projected as a No. three seed in the NCAA Match as the SEC’s top representative. With conference tournaments upon the horizon, powerful performances foremost up to Range Sunday from the ‘Cats might suggest that seeding could get even far better.

However the extremes of the meeting standings are settled (Vanderbilt has clinched past place in the league already), every other seed for subsequent week’s SEC Tournament — from No. 2 to 13 — is up for grabs.

Who, then, is primed to rise or slide in the standard season’s remaining week?

Inventory up: Kentucky

This is the obvious decision, yes. But it is effectively-deserved looking at how shaky Kentucky seemed in nonconference enjoy.

Not only did the Wildcats drop to Evansville, but they also misplaced to Utah and just about blew a 16-stage guide at property to Utah Valley. Right after getting rated as large as No. one in the Linked Push Leading 25 Poll, Uk fell to as reduced as No. 19 being as younger and inexperienced (7 underclassmen have begun video games for the ‘Cats) as it seemed.

Considering that dropping again-to-back again video games to Utah and Ohio Point out in December, Kentucky has long gone 16-two. A stifling defense in league engage in (SEC-minimal 38.4% industry intention proportion permitted) in addition remaining next in the SEC in equally three-position (35.four%) and absolutely free throw (79.five%) percentages are huge causes why.

But without having the emergence of guard Immanuel Quickley into a bonafide star, British isles likely wouldn’t be at the position it is now. An intermittent starter in nonconference enjoy, the sophomore has exploded in league enjoy to the tune of 19.one factors per activity although shooting 47.one% from 3-position variety, all even though averaging barely above a turnover in 35.nine minutes for each match.

His participate in for the duration of Kentucky’s eight-sport profitable streak has supplied Quickley a real scenario not just for the SEC’s most improved player, but for the SEC Participant of the Yr. Quickley has averaged 21.1 points in excess of his final eight video games, which include a career-high 30 points towards Texas A&M on Feb. 25. And if Quickley receives warm from further than the arc, fantastic luck: United kingdom is eight- when he hits at the very least three 3-pointers.

Stock up: Mississippi Point out

Mentor Ben Howland’s squad would seem to engage in a ton superior when its backs are towards the wall.

Way again in January when the Bulldogs started out conference perform -3, MSU quickly went on a tear with five straight SEC wins by an normal margin of 17.2 factors. Now deemed component of Lunardi’s “First Four Out” of the NCAA Tournament subject, the Bulldogs are creating a late force by getting wins they are expected to.

Immediately after beating a streaky Alabama workforce 80-73 on Feb. 25, Mississippi Point out staved off a late double-digit comeback attempt by Missouri on Saturday and gained 67-63 in Columbia. Big gentleman Reggie Perry (19.two points, nine.nine rebounds for every match in SEC participate in) is becoming his regular, dominant self, but the Bulldogs do an amazing job as a workforce of retaining belongings alive by permitting the fewest opposing defensive rebounds (589) in the country.

But in buy to impress the event choice committee, the Bulldogs need to have additional good quality wins. Closing the regular time at South Carolina and then back in Starkville in opposition to rivals Ole Skip will not right offer that, but it could direct to some thing that will: MSU currently owns the tiebreaker with Florida for the No. 4 seed in the SEC Event, which means if it wins out MSU will clinch a double bye future week in Nashville.

With 4 players averaging double-figures in scoring — Perry, Tyson Carter, Nick Weatherspoon and Robert Woodard — a reliable protection is essential to have the Bulldogs. If Howland makes use of the offensive expertise out there to him accurately, MSU’s identify could be identified as on Assortment Sunday.

Inventory up: Massive men

With all because of respect to the elite guards of the league like Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley, Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree and Arkansas’ Mason Jones, the SEC is a significant man’s environment.

The SEC is No. two across all leagues in block percentage (10.six%) and No. 5 in offensive rebounding share (30.one%), stats that present forwards are flourishing night in and evening out in the meeting. Centers occupy the SEC’s No. one, 2 and three spots in player efficiency ranking, at the moment taken by Auburn’s Austin Wiley, Kentucky’s Nick Richards and Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry, respectively.

Those 3 gamers in specific are ordinarily considered the SEC’s cream of the crop when it will come to massive adult men this season, but it is not tricky to locate excellent names in other places down minimal.

For example, Florida’s six-foot-10 transfer and SEC Preseason Participant of the 12 months Kerry Blackshear Jr. likely won’t be awarded Player of the 12 months subsequent 7 days, but the previous Virginia Tech player is however averaging a good 13.one factors and seven.2 rebounds in SEC enjoy. He’s a single of the 13 forwards in the meeting which is at the moment averaging at minimum 10 factors and five rebounds for every activity, which when compared to the other 4 Electricity Five conferences is the most of any league.

If you’re a group seeking to rating in the SEC, go in the paint at your individual risk.

Inventory down: Alabama

With the Crimson Tide’s NCAA Event hopes on purple warn, 1 of the complete worst matters that could’ve took place to ‘Bama took place previous 7 days.

Junior John Petty, the SEC’s leader in three-place industry goals (85) fell difficult to the ground in the first 50 % towards Mississippi Condition on Feb. 25 and hurt his elbow, sitting down him out equally for the relaxation of that recreation and for the Tide’s 90-86 win about South Carolina on Saturday. Mobile’s Press-Sign-up noted that Petty was identified with a sprain and should be again by the SEC Tournament, but the sharpshooter and his 15 details for each game average will be missed.

Consistency has been a main problem for initial-calendar year mentor Nate Oats’ squad as Alabama has not won consecutive video games in around a thirty day period. The Tide’s rapid-paced offense that scores a next-ideal nationally 83.two factors for each recreation is countered by various obvious defensive problems: ‘Bama makes it possible for 79.1 points for every game (336th nationally), fouls a great deal (314th nationally in full fouls) and allows a ton of offensive boards (opponents rebound 30.4% of their skipped photographs).

At 8-8 in conference, the Tide are even now technically in the hunt for a top rated four seed and double bye in the SEC Tournament currently being two game titles back of No. 4 Mississippi Point out. A household game this 7 days from SEC basement-dwellers Vanderbilt adopted by a crucial check out to a shaky Missouri team can help their odds.

But if Alabama desires to get a bid to The Large Dance, it requirements to streak alongside one another some wins rapidly, created all the extra complicated by not owning one particular of its greatest players.