SEC in review: Kentucky’s victory at Texas Tech was the culmination of the Big 12 / SEC Challenge | National sport

The Big 12 / SEC Challenge on Saturday gave the Southeastern Conference, which some thought was a bad year, the opportunity to perform on the national stage.

Mission accomplished? Meh.

In 10 games in which SEC teams competed against Big 12 schools, the day ended with neither league winning the majority, with a tie of five each.

Some ideas, like Kentucky’s triumphal advance at Texas Tech and Tennessee, which were within striking distance of the leadership in Kansas, showed that the SEC may not be as weak as some think. Others, such as Missouri and Texas A&M, which lost double digits to West Virginia and Oklahoma State, reinforced the argument.

Now, officially out of the non-conference game, who’s up and who’s down in the SEC? The Missourian splits the status of the league that occurs in the last full month of the regular season:

Stock up: Kentucky

Kentucky was listed as the SEC’s top-ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25 (# 13) this week after last week’s surprising loss to South Carolina knocked out the “Cats” as leaders in the leaderboard. They had double digits for Georgia and the ever-dangerous Anthony Edwards last Tuesday, but it was the British win at the Big 12 / SEC Challenge against Texas Tech in front of a sold-out crowd in Lubbock that was really fed up.

Junior striker Nick Richards played a monster game against the Red Raiders with 25 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks, which underpinned his argument as the best big man in the league in a conference with outstanding strikers. Add to this that Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley are among the best areas in the nation – and that coach John Calipari has a reputation for getting the teams to play their best basketball later in the year – and Kentucky may be the favorites the SEC is an intense NCAA tournament run.

Stock up: LSU

The devaluation of LSU as a team with its inventory is lazy for the second week in a row, but until someone proves otherwise, the tigers are real. The LSU has not lost since December 21 and improved to 6-0 in the SEC with a win over Florida last Tuesday. The 69:67 win in Texas on Saturday was a bit shaky – the Tigers almost gave up 16 points in the second half – but the LSU prevented a disaster and won in Austin, which this season was only shared by Oklahoma and Kansas have succeeded. Trainer Will Wade, by the way sketchy recruitment sagas, knows how to hit the ball: The LSU currently ranks fourth in the country (after KenPom) in terms of adjusted offensive efficiency or a measure of how many points an offense theoretically versus an average division I would defend. With the top 10 ranks in the 2-point field (56.3%) and offensive rebound percentages (37%), you can also score if you want to compete against the Tigers.

Bottom camp: Florida

Maybe it’s a bit hard to say that after the week they had, the gators are experiencing a downward trend. After all, they lost two points on the way to the leaders of the SEC (LSU) and were then defeated by the number 1 of the national team (Baylor). In addition, Florida is in the weekly NCAA Tournament projection by ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi, which was updated last Friday (before the Baylor loss), as number 9 and one of the five planned SEC offers.

But Florida needed a win or two last week to make the tournament more stable. Why? The next six games in Florida will be against opponents who are not currently in Lunardi’s projection – games where the gators have a better chance of being out of the tournament bubble if they lose one, two or some. They are also the source of Missouri’s only recent SEC win (91-75 in Columbia on January 11th), which looks more and more like a slowdown in recovery loss as the Tigers have dropped to 9-10 overall. Coach Mike White is under pressure to stay in the struggle for the SEC title and the coveted journey to big dance. This picture will become even clearer in the next few weeks.

Bottom camp: Vanderbilt

Few were high on the Commodores anyway, as they were chosen last in the SEC media poll before the season, but their start in the league was particularly terrible. Vanderbilt is the only school in the conference where there was no league win, and there was hardly any nearby. Except for a four-point loss at Auburn on January 8, the Dores were defeated by at least 15 points in every SEC game. The foot injury at the end of the season for Dynamite scorer Aaron Nesmith (23 points per game) was an invaluable loss, as Vandy is absent with a loss margin of 19.8 points at 0: 5. Nesmith’s absurd 52.2% pre-injury mark 3 is also largely missed: Vandy ended a series of 37 misses out of 3, the longest such series in, with a 3-pointer from Scottie Pippen Jr. against Alabama Division I with 43 misses since UAB In the next three games against SEC title challengers Kentucky, Florida and LSU, coach Jerry Stackhouse’s team could take a few long nights.

Stock down: 3-point shooting

The SEC shootout is not confined to Vanderbilt, but a conference-wide affair. Since the college 3-point line was moved further into the international distance (22 feet, 1½ inches) before the season, the number of shots from below has dropped to the lowest rates nationwide since the NCAA 1986 3-point Bogen has implemented universally. According to KenPom, the SEC is 29th out of the 32 DI conferences with a share of 3 points (30.7%). This is the worst grade among the Power 5 conferences and is only ahead of the Ivy League, SWAC and MEAC. Only one team, Alabama, is nationwide in the top 100 teams with a 3-point percentage nationwide on Monday afternoon, while seven are in the bottom 100 teams.

This is partly due to the fact that the SEC only gets its points from other sources – and its shots are blocked very often. The league’s 2-point percentage of 48.7% is the national average (16th), while the 73% free-throw percentage occupies a solid sixth place. However, there is one statistical category to which the SEC belongs, namely the block percentage. 11.2% of all SEC shots are thrown away, which is most related to the Big 12 for any conference. With players like Kentucky’s Richards, Reggie Perry from Mississippi, and Kerry Blackshear from Florida at the center of the program at both ends in low-post mode, it looks like the 2019-20 league is run by great men becomes.

