sec-isn’t-going-to-count-on-conference-tournament-delays-amid-tornado-aftermath

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The SEC does not be expecting any interruptions to its conference tournament following week in Nashville, exactly where a twister strike early Tuesday morning.

The match starts March 11 at Bridgestone Arena.

“While the assessment of destruction resulting from the tornado in Nashville proceeds, we do not anticipate there will be any alterations to the routine for the SEC Men’s Basketball Match at Bridgestone Arena future 7 days,” the SEC stated in a assertion on Tuesday. “The SEC sends condolences to the loved ones and good friends of those missing in this tragedy and prayers to a great town in this time of restoration.”

At minimum 24 people died throughout 4 counties in Center Tennessee. In Nashville, a tornado afflicted east Nashville and the Germantown spot.

The storm rolled by soon after 12: 30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The overnight disaster hurt scores of persons and destroyed or ruined households, businesses, faculties and churches.

Among the the dead are several kids in Putnam County, which endured the finest human toll. At the very least 18 people died and 88 were wounded in a 2-mile stretch west of Cookeville. Another 77 are nonetheless lacking.