SEC, LSU smashes record for most NFL draft picks in 1st spherical

Impression of Joe Burrow by Gus Stark (LSU Athletics)

The very first spherical of the NFL draft opened and shut with LSU gamers from the Southeastern Meeting, a fitting way to mark the league’s history-location evening.

The football powerhouse experienced 15 gamers selected Thursday, smashing the earlier mark of 12 set by the Atlantic Coast Meeting in 2006 and matched twice by the SEC (2013, 2017).

The SEC’s most promising crop to date was flush with players from Alabama (four) and LSU (5), the most to start with-picks in the school’s heritage. It included reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow at the leading followed by many much more subsequent-degree starters — maybe even stars — at approximately just about every placement.

The league fell just small of obtaining as numerous players drafted in the initially round as the relaxation of faculty soccer blended. Oddsmakers had listed the above/less than for SEC players at 15½.

LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton, Alabama security Xavier McKinney, Ga working back D’Andre Swift and Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs did not occur off the board as some expected. They are anticipated to get selected early in the second spherical Friday evening.

Georgia ideal deal with Isaiah Wilson gave the SEC the new document when Tennessee chose him with the 29th decide on. Miami took Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene subsequent to make it 14 from the league. Kansas Town capped the first spherical by drafting LSU functioning again Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Read much more about the LSU picks right here.

Check out round 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft tonight at 6 p.m. on WBRZ Channel 2.