SEC Roundup: Resolve post-season opportunities for women’s basketball | National sport

In women’s basketball, the southeast conference is likely to be one of the toughest in the country.

Six of the 14 teams at the conference that start in the last month of the season are in the top 25, and a seventh was placed earlier in the season. The Pac-12 is the only other conference with as many teams in the top 25, led by Oregon No. 3.

As the picture for the conference and national tournaments begins to take shape, we’re opening the conference with a look at the big games that will impact SEC and NCAA-wide.

The best of the best

South Carolina ranked first in the SEC rating and first in the country. The only flaw in Gamecock’s resume is the defeat against current U.S. President No. 18, Indiana, on November 28. They mastered the conference game perfectly and only scored less than 70 points in one game when they played Tennessee. South Carolina’s only really close game took place against conference opponent Mississippi State on January 20 when the Gamecocks won a two-point victory.

The conference’s top team is likely to win unless Arkansas, Kentucky, or Texas A&M can find a way to curb South Carolina crime.

The ranking teams

The state of Mississippi, Kentucky, Texas, A&M, Tennessee and Arkansas are battling for places 2 and 3 at the conference, and each of them is represented in the top 25 nationwide after a tough conference table drop out. The Bulldogs and Vols currently hold the first two places, but only one game separates them. A showdown next Thursday in Knoxville could jump into the overall standings.

The Razorbacks, Aggies, Wildcats and LSU are fighting for fourth place in the conference’s 6-3. Texas A&M has done most of it without Junior Guard Chennedy Carter, who has had an ankle injury since January 9.

If Carter returns to the Aggies soon, Texas A&M could emerge from the four-way duel, but they have to survive Mississippi, Tennessee, or South Carolina with a win if they want to go higher.

Kentucky is now in a similar position when it comes to the final stages of the season. Sophomore guard Rhyne Howard, last year’s National Freshman of the Year, left Wildcats matchup with Auburn on January 27 with a finger injury. After getting stuck in the middle of the game, she returned to play a few key games to help Kentucky win. Three days later, the team announced that Howard would miss the next few weeks because of a broken finger.

The rest

The bottom seven teams have lost all conference records and none have more than three victories. Alabama, Florida and Georgia attend the conference with 3-6, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Auburn with 2-7. Ole Miss is in the unfortunate situation of being the last to die in the SEC and has had no conference win at the time of the season.

Due to a poor non-conference record, MU has the worst overall record of these teams. But after a long game against the top of the conference, Missouri has a chance to hold its own in the overall standings. It will likely be a fight between Georgia, Vanderbilt, Florida and Missouri to climb out of the bottom four and earn their farewell in the first round of the March conference tournament in Greenville, South Carolina.

Games to watch

With the SEC apparently split into upper and lower contingents of seven teams, it’s clear how Missouri’s schedule might have affected their struggles. Eight of the Tigers’ first nine conference games were against teams in the top half, all of whom should reach the NCAA tournament.

The load has decreased significantly in the last seven games. Missouri will be facing almost exclusively teams from the bottom half of the conference next month, hoping to get out of the bottom four or possibly reach eighth place to secure a potential NIT offer for women.

Here are three Missouri games and three other games from the conference that could affect the post-season picture.

No. 8, Mississippi State, No. 23, Tennessee, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, SEC network

NCAA seeding and SEC positioning are both on the agenda when the Bulldogs and Lady Vols meet in Knoxville, Tennessee. South Carolina has a slight lead over both teams in the conference standings, so a win may be required to stay on the hunt for the regular season. The Lady Vols are always a force to be reckoned with in their home country, and this is a game they may have to win to host the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament.

Missouri, Georgia, 6:00 p.m. Thursday, SEC Network +

In the confused lower part of the table, Missouri has several chances to compete against his teammates in the race for a reunion in the first round of the SEC tournament. The first opportunity arises in Athens, Georgia, where both teams have to take a break after three defeats against national opponents.

Connecticut, South Carolina, 6:00 p.m. Monday, ESPN2

While it doesn’t affect the SEC rating, the South Carolina # 4 Huskies matchup decides how the top level of the conference matches the other best in the nation. Both teams are looking for number 1 in the NCAA tournament, and Gamecock fans will be in droves at one of the country’s most anticipated regular season games.

Florida, Missouri, 2:00 p.m. February 16, SEC Network +

Another important duel in the bottom seven will take place in the Mizzou Arena. The Gators recently grabbed a five-game skid when they took to the streets against Kentucky. During their visit to Colombia, they will play profitable games against Georgia and Mississippi. The Tigers will welcome some of their former players back to the program’s Alumni Day.

No. 8, Mississippi State, No. 15, Kentucky, 4:00 p.m. February 16, ESPN2

Kentucky is part of a group of teams currently tied for the last of four double-byes in the SEC tournament, and Howard, the top scorer at the conference, may be back from an injury shortly before this game. She is expected to come back in mid-February, possibly in time for the wild cat meeting with the Bulldogs. The effects of SEC and NCAA will come into play for these two tournament-bound teams.

Missouri, Alabama, 12:40 p.m. March 1, SEC Network +

All 14 SEC teams will play their last regular season games on the afternoon of March 1st, with the conference scoring and tournament results pending finalization. Missouri’s game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama will gain importance if both teams are still chasing eighth place. With each of the seven best teams likely to take part in the NCAA tournament, the top remaining team will automatically get a place in the women’s NIT. Both teams will try to avoid falling into the bottom four places in the league ranking, which will send them into the play-in round of the conference tournament.